DENVER — The Denver7 Sports team discussed another underwhelming start to the Colorado Rockies baseball season as the team went 1-2 against the Tampa Bay Rays in this week's "Talk of the Town."

"They're already in last place in the National League West," Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. "The pitching, the bullpen, that's the problem, and it seems to be the same old story every year."

"I'm just wondering how much longer bud Black can continue to do this," Nick Rothschild added. "We know he's been saddled with this issue, but at some point he has to stand up and ask for the right products to do his job."

The Rockies will face the Phillies next, before hosting the Athletics in the first homestand of the season on Friday, April 4, at Coors Field.

Shifting to more exciting news, University of Colorado Boulder's football head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders signed a contract extension worth over $10 million a year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

"Coach Prime made CU Football relevant again," Bradey King said. "Whether you like his style or not, he was able to do it, so he's worth every penny and I think this is only the beginning for the Buffs."

The money isn't just for Coach Prime’s pocket, but also for recruiting and building the program. This extension secures his commitment to CU.

"I really think as long as he's in Boulder, they have a chance to be in the College Football Playoff every year," Rothschild added.

The Denver7 Sports team also discussed the NCAA's refusal to allow CU and Syracuse University to hold a joint spring game, calling it unfair and ridiculous.

