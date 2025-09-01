The Broncos take on the Titans for their season opener. Denver7 Sports has some predictions | Talk of the Town

DENVER — Football is back! After months of preparation, the Broncos kick off their season next weekend against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field.

Broncos Country — are you ready? Denver7 sports anchors Lionel Bienvenu and Nick Rothschild have some predictions.

"To me this game is a lock — I’m going Broncos, 31 to 14," said Denver7 sports director Lionel Bievenu.

"I’ll go a little lower scoring, but same outcome. Let’s call it 24 to 6. Broncos get the victory, and they don’t even give up a touchdown," countered Denver7 sports anchor Nick Rothschild.

College Football – Week One Recap

Did you survive Saturday night’s late-night battle in Seattle? CSU went toe-to-toe with Washington before falling 38–21.

“The Rams were 21–21 with the Huskies in the third quarter. That’s a win in itself. They covered the spread, they got their $1.5 million payout, and they proved they belong on that stage. Now, they come home for three straight games — don’t be surprised if CSU is 3–1 after four weeks," said Bienvenu.

Buffs Season Opener

Coach Prime and Colorado opened Friday night against Georgia Tech — but it wasn’t the start Buffs fans were hoping for.

CU won the turnover battle but couldn’t turn it into enough points. And many fans were not loving the offensive play-calling from coordinator Pat Shurmur.

“Shurmur has a long track record — this is his offense. Same as with the Broncos, same as with the Giants. He loves those horizontal plays out to the flanks, thinks one blocker in space is enough," said Rothschild. "But it’s not working. Fans don’t see it, players don’t see it — and right now, nobody knows what Coach Prime sees in Pat Shurmur.”

That’s the Talk of the Town. Broncos predictions, Rams fighting in Seattle, and Buffs fans questioning the playbook.

See y'all next week.