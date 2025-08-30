CU Buffs kick off season at home against Georgia Tech: Updates

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes kick off the 2025 season at home in front of a sold out crowd against Georgia Tech on Friday night.

Denver7 will drop updates as the evening goes along in this blog.

7-3 CU holds onto the lead in 2Q

Denver7's Nick Rothschild |Nice little bend but don't break drive from the Buffaloes defense - Tech was in the red zone but Colorado forces a field goal.

End of Q1 wrap

David Zalubowski/AP Colorado cornerback RJ Johnson, left, reaches out to stop Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver7's Nick Rothschild | If Martavious French can somehow come up with a third fumble recovery in the next three quarters of football he'll set a new single-game record at CU So there's that. First quarter drives for Georgia Tech: Fumble, Fumble, Interception...

Buffs touchdown!

Denver7's Nick Rothschild | Kaidon Salter to DeKalon Taylor - but to be fair, CU could have scored about three different ways on that rollout pass. Salter could have walked in, receivers were wide open everywhere. Colorado leads Georgia Tech 7-0 in 1Q.

Here's more of Nick's thoughts: Honestly, don't think you could have scripted a better start to this new era at CU. Gifted a turnover, easy scoring drive, and you get the ball to start the second half. How were the Buffs 3.5 point dogs coming into this one? #Denver7

Keep the umbrellas handy

Expect rain, storms at Folsom Field | You could see the rain coming down during Nick Rothschild's liveshot during Denver7 News at 5 at Folsom Field. If you're headed to the game, expect rounds of showers and storms at the start. Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant said rain changes will linger through the evening.

Not since the 1990 split

Ray Fairall/AP FILE - Colorado coach Bill McCartney, left, is escorted off the field after the Buffaloes defeated Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl college football game on Jan. 1, 1991, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ray Fairall, File)

AP has history | On Friday night, the Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes will meet for the first time ever on the football field. It's a chance for bragging rights nearly 35 years after the programs became forever linked in the days when split titles were possible, long before major college football shifted to a tournament.

