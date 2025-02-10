Super Bowl week culminates in another Denver7 Sports “Talk of Town” segment! On this week’s edition:



Sean Payton was front and center on Bourbon Street ahead of the big game. We talk Broncos and their biggest position of need.

The Nuggets stayed put at the trade deadline and find themselves on a winning streak. We break down the keys to their success.

The results of a highly-scrutinized trade by the Avs

We kick things off with the Broncos, and their head coach who was everywhere in New Orleans for the Super Bowl festivities.

“I think that's a good sign, though, because he's obviously enjoying life outside of football, and I don't think he would be that visible if he wasn't confident that the Broncos were moving in the right direction,” said Denver7 sports reporter Nick Rothschild. “But I think this summer is the summer of the “Joker,” and [Payton] alluded to it in his interview with Kay Adams.”

“He mentioned how important that position is, specifically for his offense. This do-it-all, sort of running back-tight end-wide receiver hybrid. The reason this is so important, the reason they need to find their “Joker” this year is because I believe this is now a two-year plan to become Super Bowl contenders.”



Sean Payton was everywhere in NOLA, Nuggets streaking, Avs winning the Rantanen deal? | Talk of the Town

No deals (and no surprise) at the deadline for the Denver Nuggets

“I don't think anything they could have brought to town would have been better than this current group of guys playing at their peak and being healthy,” Rothschild said. “It's the thing that coach Malone continues to harp on every time he's asked about [...] making a move or the ceiling for this basketball team. We haven't actually seen this group all healthy, playing together for more than a handful of games, and I really do believe that when they are all in that space, they are legitimate title contenders.”

Could the Avs really have won the Mikko Rantanen trade?

Many have questioned the Avs’ recent trade of Mikko Rantanen, but the results seem to be speaking for themselves.

“They totally blew up their goaltending room, and then they went ahead and dealt maybe one of the top three favorites in this market as far as fans are concerned in Mikko Rantanen, and I think they're better for it,” Rothschild said. “I know it's a little early to call the Rantanen-Necas trade, but in the short term, Martin [Necas] has been a revelation on that top line.”

“Don't forget the deadline is still a couple weeks away and the Avs still have one more move to make that we know is on the cards: to activate Valeri Nichushkin. He has been the pivotal point for the Avs in the last two playoffs. His exit had sort of foretold the Avs’ exit out of the playoffs. And when you add him to this group, if he can stay on the ice, that is bigger than any deal you could possibly make.”

