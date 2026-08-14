DENVER — Banana Ball is back in the Mile High City!

The Savannah Bananas are playing at Coors Field this Friday and Saturday and fans are going bananas.

🍌⚾️ Denver7 reporter Lauren Lennon has more on what fans can expect around Coors Field this weekend:

'Sea of Yellow' to take over downtown Denver as Savannah Bananas return to the Mile High City

“We have tickets to the games this weekend, and so we're super excited,” said Melissa Savage, a fan Denver7 ran into shopping for team merchandise Thursday.

“It's just super fun and energetic and great,” she added.

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Lauren Ciminski and her family were also lucky enough to snag some tickets.

“My husband, my in-laws, and I all signed up for the lottery, and only one of us got the call to get the ticket. So we were excited that we had the opportunity,” she said.

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But if you weren’t as lucky as these fans to get tickets for the sold out games this weekend at Coors Field, there is still a ton of fun to be had outside of the stadium.

At McGregor Square, fans can watch the game on the jumbotron and enjoy some of the weekend specials as the team makes their way back to Denver.

“This year, I missed out on the lottery, so I think we're gonna try to hopefully come down to see one of the watch parties in McGregor Square or something like that,” said fan Brandon Fryman.

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He and his family saw the team in action last year, and he described the experience as “electric."

“It felt like they took over almost all Blake Street, and it really harkened back to when the Rockies used to take over all of downtown for any opening day stuff, and it was a sea of purple. So now it's a sea of yellow when they come to town for a couple days, and it's really a fun time,” he described.

Steph Osgood, a merchandise lead with Fans First Entertainment, said tickets are sold out for the games.

“We do have our Fans First marketplace app, and you can download that app. And if any of our fans are not able to come to the game, then they relist them on that marketplace at face value. So you're not worried about like upselling scalpers or anything like that. So, you know, you have a legitimate ticket,” she explained.

And fans aren’t the only ones going bananas for this team, businesses are too.

Public relations representative with McGregor Square, Julie Dunn, says for one, Dairy Block saw a 42% increase in foot traffic last year

with about 2,650 more visits than an average surrounding weekend.

She also noted that the Maven Hotel is pacing to sellout both nights that the Savannah Bananas are playing.

The Savannah Bananas will play at Coors Field at 7PM Friday, Saturdays game starts at 6PM.

There will be merchandise sales Friday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. in McGregor Square and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.