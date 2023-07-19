Watch Now
Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day for surgeries to remove clot in right leg, fix toes on left foot

Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 19, 2023
BOULDER — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

The Colorado coach announced his latest medical update in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He’s scheduled to have surgery Thursday.

Media day for the conference is Friday in Las Vegas.

He's expected to be recovered and back coaching in time for fall camp. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent the Buffaloes at media day.

Sanders’ son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will also take part along with receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter.

