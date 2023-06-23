Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legs

Deion Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted.

The news of Coach Prime's impending procedure began to spread after Pat McAfee discussed on his podcast with longtime NFL defensive back Adam Jones what was referred to as an emergency surgery for Sanders. Later in the day, Sanders posted that it was time to hear from him.

Sanders explained in the video he posted on YouTube that his doctor found he had a clot in both legs.

He had two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021 due to blood clot issues.