Winn homers, drives in 4 runs as Cardinals top Rockies 7-3

DENVER (AP) — Masyn Winn homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Lars Nootbar scored twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Tuesday night.

St. Louis rallied to spoil the beginning of the last homestand of Charlie Blackmon's career with a run in the seventh and four in the eighth. Blackmon tripled and doubled.

Blackmon, who announced he will retire at the end of the season, received a standing ovation when he led off the bottom of the first before getting hit by Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy.