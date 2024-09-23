Charlie Blackmon announces retirement after 14-year career with Colorado Rockies

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon, the beloved outfielder of the Colorado Rockies, announced his retirement on Monday following 14 years with the team.

Chuck Nazty, as he's lovingly referred to, was drafted by the Rockies with the 72nd overall pick in 2008 and has spent his entire career in the Mile High City. According to the team, his 14-season Major League career with the Rockies is the second-most in franchise history, trailing only Todd Helton.

"I have been blessed to call the city of Denver and The Colorado Rockies my baseball home for the entirety of my career. I am grateful for the support of this organization, my teammates, and most of all Rockies fans. It is with a thankful heart and a career's worth of memories that I choose a new path," Blackmon said in a social media post announcing his retirement.

Known for his iconic beard and catchy walk-up song by The Outfield, the 4-time All-Star has left his mark on the team. Blackmon, 38, has 1,797 hits, 226 home runs and 797 RBIs.

In his announcement, Blackmon thanked his family, including his wife, Ashley, and their children.

"I don't know what is on the other side of the fence, but I take solace in knowing one thing remains constant. Although names and faces will change, the game will continue to be played," Blackmon said. "I'll hop over that fence, pickle the beast and embrace the next phase of my life."

The Rockies will honor Blackmon during their last games of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 at Coors Field. The first 20,000 fans to Saturday's game will receive a free t-shirt and a pre-game ceremony will be held before Sunday's first pitch.