UCHealth to donate $5,000 to Freedom Service Dogs each time Rockies score 'Hit the Mitt' home run Friday

DENVER — UCHealth will donate $5,000 to Freedom Service Dogs each time the Colorado Rockies hit a ball that makes contact with 'Hit the Mitt' banner or lands in the left-field tunnel on Friday.

Freedom Service Dogs is a Colorado-based nonprofit that breeds, raises, trains for up to 18 months, and places service dogs with people who have disabilities. The entire process, from the dog's birth to graduation from the training program, costs Freedom Service Dogs $50,000.

“We’re excited to partner with an organization doing so much to improve the lives of people with disabilities,” Manny Rodriguez, chief marketing, experience & customer officer for UCHealth, said. “Hit the Mitt is one of many ways UCHealth partners with Colorado Rockies to help people in with our communities, and we’re excited to see how many times the players can score a donation to Freedom Service Dogs.”

The organization placed 36 service dogs in 2024 and wants to exceed that total this year.

“This is why we’re so grateful to UCHealth for selecting Freedom Service Dogs as the beneficiary of Hit the Mitt. Every donation—no matter how big or small—helps us continue to provide these highly skilled service dogs free of charge. We’re rooting for the Rockies and hoping for lots of mitt hitting!" Chris Nelson, president and CEO of Freedom Service Dogs, said.

UCHealth selects a new organization to fundraise for each year. This is the eighth season of the 'Hit the Mitt' partnership with the Rockies. Next Chapter, Food for Thought Denver, the American Cancer Society and Feeding Colorado were past recipients of 'Hit the Mitt.'