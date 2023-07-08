Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Tovar hits 3-run homer, Gomber wins third straight start as the Rockies beat the Giants 5-2

Austin Gomber
Josie Lepe/AP
Colorado Rockies Austin Gomber throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Austin Gomber
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 12:06:24-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh to help Austin Gomber win his third straight start, and the Colorado Rockies ended an 11-game losing streak by beating the Giants 5-2.

Tovar connected off Tyler Rogers for his ninth homer, batting leadoff for just the second time in his career after previously doing so June 25 against the Angels.

Taylor Rogers (4-3) took the loss.Brandon Crawford had hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth — the NL-leading 20th surrendered by Gomber (7-7), who allowed just those two runs on five hits over six innings.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018