Spencer Steer’s inside-the-park homer sparks Reds’ 7-2 win over Rockies Friday

DENVER (AP) — Spencer Steer hit two home runs, including an inside-the-park homer, Brady Singer gave up four hits in seven strong innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Friday night.

Steer and Eugenio Suárez hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and Elly De La Cruz had three singles and a homer for the Reds.

Singer (4-9) struck out six and gave up two runs for his fifth quality start.

De La Cruz led off with a single and Sal Stewart drove him in with a double to give the Reds a 1-0 lead after one.

Troy Johnston tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, but Steer put the Reds ahead 3-1 with a 404-foot, two-run shot to left.

Four pitches later, Suárez sent one 415 feet to left to stretch the advantage to 4-1.

Steer hit his inside-the-park homer in the eighth. He sent the ball to the wall in right-center, where it took an odd bounce. The relay throw home got away from Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, and Steer slid in to score.

Though it didn't leave the yard in Denver, Steer's hit would have been a homer in 24 of 30 ballparks, including Cincinnati's, per Statcast.

Rockies starter Gabriel Hughes (0-1) struck out six in 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and two runs. Willi Castro was 2 for 4 with a homer.

Up next

RHP Rhett Lowder (3-6, 4.91 ERA) takes the hill for the Reds in the second game of the series. The Rockies have not announced a starter.

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