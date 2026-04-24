Sheets celebrates 30th birthday with go-ahead 3-run HR as Padres rally to beat Rockies 10-8

DENVER (AP) — Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning and Miguel Andujar had three RBIs as the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 on Thursday.

The Padres trailed 8-5 entering the ninth inning before Xander Bogaerts and Andujar hit RBI singles, cutting the deficit to a run. Then, with runners on first and third, Sheets launched a slider from Victor Vodnik 379 feet over the right field wall for his third homer of the season. The game-winning swing came on Sheets’ 30th birthday.

It was the second blown save of the season for Vodnik (0-2).

San Diego's Mason Miller earned his MLB-leading ninth save of the season and extended his scoreless streak to 33 ⅔ innings. That ties Cla Meredith for the longest run in Padres franchise history. The 27-year-old right-hander is tied for the eighth-longest scoreless streak by a reliever in the Expansion Era (since 1961).

Bogaerts and Ramón Laureano had two RBIs apiece for San Diego, which improved to 15-3 in its past 18 games after a 2-5 start to the season. Bogaerts hit his fourth homer of the season and improved his career batting average against the Rockies to .366.

Ron Marinaccio (1-0) earned the win for the Padres after allowing one run in two innings of relief.

Mickey Moniak matched a career high with four hits, including his team-leading seventh and eighth home runs of the season, for the Rockies. It was Moniak’s fifth career multi-homer game and third of the season, two of which have come against the Padres.

It was Colorado’s eighth loss in its past nine games against San Diego.

Up next

The Padres have not named a starter against Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.51 ERA) for the teams' game in Mexico City on Saturday.

Rockies RHP Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 7.48) will face RHP Freddy Peralta (1-2, 4.05) and the host New York Mets on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb