'Ruined my Sunday': Reaction to Colorado Rockies changes

The way Denver7 sports anchor Nick Rothschild described the moves on social media: “This has legitimately ruined my Sunday. Thanks Rockies”

That’s reaction to the Colorado Rockies announcing these changes via press release:



Selected the contract of OF Nick Martini.

Optioned OF Zac Veen to Triple-A Albuquerque.

RHP Diego Castillo reassigned to Minor League camp.

INF/OF Owen Miller reassigned to Minor League camp.

Austin Nola reassigned to Minor League camp.

INF Aaron Schunk reassigned to Minor League camp.

RHP Jake Woodford has exercised the opt-out in his Minor League contract and has been released.

Denver7 sports anchor Lionel Bienvenu had this take:

#Rockies talk about the young players they’re excited about and why they think they can contend with them. Those players show out in spring training - and then the Rockies send them down to the minors. SMH.

Rockies trade OF Nolan Jones to the Guardians for INF/OF Tyler Freeman

Ross D. Franklin/AP Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones backs off an inside pitch during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have traded outfielder Nolan Jones to the Cleveland Guardians for Tyler Freeman. The addition of Freeman provides increased flexibility for Colorado after it lost Thairo Estrada to a broken right wrist.

The 25-year-old Freeman has made big league starts at second base, third, shortstop and center field. The 26-year-old Jones returns to Cleveland after he made his big league debut with the Guardians in 2022.

Jones is looking to bounce back after he was limited to 79 games last year because of a back issue. He hit .227 with three homers and 28 RBIs.

