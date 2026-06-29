Rockies rookie T.J. Rumfield emerging as one of baseball's breakout stars

DENVER — A change of scenery has made all the difference for Colorado Rockies rookie first baseman T.J. Rumfield.

After being traded to the Rockies organization, Rumfield viewed the move as an opportunity to reset his career. He arrived at spring training determined to prove he belonged — and hasn't looked back.

"It was definitely a fresh start," Rumfield said. "I felt like I had a lane to get to the big leagues. Just being able to show up in spring training and show the front office what I was able to do, and kind of get the jump on Opening Day, I just haven't looked back since then."

That fresh start has turned into one of the biggest rookie success stories in baseball.

Rumfield was named the Rockies' spring training MVP before carrying that momentum into the regular season, where he has quickly become one of the club's most consistent hitters.

Still, adjusting to life in the major leagues took time.

"Maybe after my first month in the big leagues, I was like, 'OK, maybe I can settle down,'" Rumfield said with a laugh. "Before my first at-bat every game, I joke that I could throw up right now very easily."

Asked what that feeling means, Rumfield smiled.

"I don't know. I don't know what it means."

The nerves haven't slowed him down.

Rumfield became just the second rookie in Rockies franchise history, joining Trevor Story, to hit 10 or more home runs before the All-Star break in his debut season.

"I think it's the culmination of all the hard work through the minor leagues," Rumfield said. "Everything finally clicking, and just having the opportunity here is a blessing. I'm just trying to make the most of it."

While his offense has grabbed headlines, Rumfield says defense remains the foundation of his game.

"I think that's the biggest part of the game for me," he said. "The infielders having trust that when they throw the ball over to me, I'm going to catch it, or if the ball is hit to me, I'm going to field it. Just taking care of my teammates and treating it as a team game."

As his numbers continue to climb, Rumfield has started to hear his name mentioned in conversations about National League Rookie of the Year and Gold Glove honors.

He isn't paying much attention.

"That's just noise," Rumfield said. "Those are other people's opinions. It's nice to hear, but you've got to know the hard work it took to get here and the things you have to do to prepare every single day."

For Rumfield, success won't be measured by awards.

"I think just looking back and knowing that I did everything I could to prepare each and every day and hopefully stay healthy through it all," he said. "I think everybody in this organization wants everyone to do well, and we're working toward winning every single night."

A new organization has provided a fresh start. Now, Rumfield's breakout rookie campaign has placed him among some of the best first-year players in Rockies history.