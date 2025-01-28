Rockies bring back retired outfielder Charlie Blackmon as special assistant to the general manager

DENVER (AP) — Retired outfielder Charlie Blackmon has a new role with the Colorado Rockies as special assistant to the general manager. The team announced Saturday that Blackmon will assist GM Bill Schmidt in all areas of baseball operations. Blackmon retired last season after 14 seasons with the Rockies, for whom he batted .293 with 1,805 hits and 227 homers. A four-time All-Star, Blackmon ranks first in franchise history in triples (68), along with second in games played (1,624), doubles (334), runs scored (996) and extra-base hits (629). Blackmon will focus on scouting and minor league instruction in his first season as a retired player.

