Ohtani has 2 hits to close on batting leader Arraez in Triple Crown bid as Dodgers beat Rockies 13-2

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had two hits and raised his average to .310 in his bid to overtake batting leader Luis Arraez and become the National League’s first Triple Crown winner since 1937, helping the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 13-2.

Ohtani went 2 for 5 and closed within four points of Arraez, who got a night off from San Diego and is hitting .314 going into the regular season’s final day.

Ohtani leads the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs.

The last NL Triple Crown winner was Joe Medwick of the 1937 St. Louis Cardinals.

The last to achieve the feat in the major leagues was Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012.