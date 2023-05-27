Lindor, Nimmo lead offense as Scherzer pitches Mets past Rockies 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in four runs, leading Max Scherzer and the New York Mets past the Colorado Rockies 5-2.

Brandon Nimmo tripled twice, walked three times and scored three runs during a perfect night at the plate for the Mets, who have won seven of nine following a 6-16 skid.

Scherzer struck out eight in seven innings of one-run ball.

Adam Ottavino got two outs against his former team for his fifth save, aided by Nolan Jones' baserunning blunder in the ninth.

Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon homered for Colorado.

Jurickson Profar had a single to extend his on-base streak to 33 games.