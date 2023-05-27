Watch Now
Lindor, Nimmo lead offense as Scherzer pitches Mets past Rockies 5-2

David Zalubowski/AP
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor follows the flight of his sacrifice fly that drove in a run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brad Hand in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:09 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 00:09:17-04

DENVER (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in four runs, leading Max Scherzer and the New York Mets past the Colorado Rockies 5-2.

Brandon Nimmo tripled twice, walked three times and scored three runs during a perfect night at the plate for the Mets, who have won seven of nine following a 6-16 skid.

Scherzer struck out eight in seven innings of one-run ball.

Adam Ottavino got two outs against his former team for his fifth save, aided by Nolan Jones' baserunning blunder in the ninth.

Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon homered for Colorado.

Jurickson Profar had a single to extend his on-base streak to 33 games.

