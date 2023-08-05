Jones, Díaz help Colorado Rockies knock off St. Louis Cardinals 9-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Jones had four hits and three RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 in a matchup of last-place clubs.

Elias Díaz had two hits and drove in two runs as Colorado won for just the third time in nine games. The Rockies finished with 15 hits.

olan Gorman hit two solo homers for St. Louis, which has dropped six of eight. Gorman, who has 24 homers on the season, missed Thursday night's 5-3 to Minnesota with a sore foot.

Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-6) was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in three innings. He remains stuck on 198 career wins in his final season.