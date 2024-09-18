Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar homer in back-to-back games, Rockies again beat D-backs 8-2

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar hit home runs, Ryan Feltner pitched into the seventh inning for his first victory at Coors Field in two years, and the Colorado Rockies beat Arizona 8-2, dealing a setback to the Diamondbacks' playoff hopes.

Tovar, who also homered in Monday's 3-2 win over Arizona, finished with three hits and drove in two runs. Jacob Stallings and Jordan Beck hit run-scoring doubles and Brenton Doyle added a sacrifice fly for the Rockies.

Christian Walker homered and Pavin Smith had two doubles and scored a run for Arizona. Feltner (3-10) allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings.