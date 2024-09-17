Rockies beat Diamondbacks 3-2 on 9th-inning error as Senzatela returns from Tommy John surgery

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle scored the winning run on a ninth-inning throwing error, and Colorado dealt a blow to the Arizona Diamondbacks' playoff chances with a 3-2 win in a game that marked the return of Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela from Tommy John surgery.

Ezequel Tovar and Hunter Goodman homered for the Rockies, who beat the Diamondbacks for only the third time in 11 meetings this season.

Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer for the defending NL champion Diamondbacks, who are in the second NL wild card position, one game ahead of the New York Mets and two in front of Atlanta.