DENVER — Owner and CEO of the Denver Broncos Greg Penner and his wife Carrie will become minority owners of the Colorado Rockies, Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort and Charlie Monfort announced Friday in a news release.

With Greg and Carrie Penner joining the Rockies ownership group, they become the largest minority partner of the Denver baseball franchise. The Monfort family remains the Rockies' majority owner. While it is a minority ownership stake, our partners at The Denver Post report that's 40%.



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Broncos owners become minority owners of Colorado Rockies

“We are excited to expand our commitment to the Denver sports community through a minority partnership with the Colorado Rockies. This investment from Penner Sports Group reflects our deep appreciation for what the Rockies mean to this region," Greg and Carrie Penner said in a statement.

Dick Monfort will stay in his role as chairman and CEO, Charlie Monfort will remain as owner and general partner, and Walker Monfort will lead day-to-day operations as the club's president.

The Penner Sports Group investment will allow the Rockies to clear all outstanding debt and make additional investments in the team and Coors Field.

“While our focus remains firmly on the Broncos, we look forward to being supportive, long-term partners of the Rockies and Major League Baseball," Greg and Carrie Penner said Friday.

This announcement comes after the Colorado Rockies had one of the worst seasons in the history of the sport last year, and the franchise introduced Paul DePodesta as its new president of baseball operations. DePodesta's e claim to fame with the Oakland Athletics was chronicled in the 2011 movie Moneyball.

Major League Baseball (MLB) has approved the transaction, according to the Rockies.