Gomber pitches 7 strong innings, Rockies hold on to beat Nationals 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Gomber gave up one run and three hits in seven innings, Ryan McMahon had two hits and drove in a run and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-1.

Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar each had two hits and scored a run for Colorado, which has won three of its last four games.

Gomber (4-8) threw 96 pitches, striking out five and walking two. Angel Chivilli pitched around a one-out walk and single in the ninth for his first career save.

CJ Abrams homered for the Nationals, who were held to five hits.