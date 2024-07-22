Watch Now
Denver7 SportsRockies

Actions

Giants manager Bob Melvin ejected before 1st pitch of game at Colorado

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Giants Rockies Baseball
Posted at 5:48 AM, Jul 22, 2024

DENVER (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin wasn’t around for the finish Sunday as his team defeated the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. He didn’t even make it to the start, for that matter. In an unusual scene, Melvin was ejected before the first pitch after he and bench coach Ryan Christensen delivered the lineup card to home plate umpire Alex MacKay. Following the Giants’ 3-2 victory, Melvin said he just “talked too much” and his ejection wasn't planned or choreographed. He said “umpiring’s a hard job" and he "probably went too far.” San Francisco was coming off a 4-3 loss to the Rockies on Saturday night and a 7-3 loss on Friday.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 22, 5am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018