Freeland leads Rockies to 1-0 win over Nats in home opener

Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings, Jurickson Profar made several nifty catches in left field and the Colorado Rockies won their home opener 1-0 over the Washington Nationals.
Posted at 4:59 PM, Apr 06, 2023
Kris Bryant drove in the only run with a single in the fifth after Ezequiel Tovar doubled when right fielder Lane Thomas lost the ball in the sun.

It was an efficient bounce-back performance from Nationals starter Josiah Gray, who allowed one run over six innings against Colorado. In his first start, Gray surrendered five runs over five innings in a loss to Atlanta.

The Nationals have lost four straight.

