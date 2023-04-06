Freeland leads Rockies to 1-0 win over Nats in home opener

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings, Jurickson Profar made several nifty catches in left field and the Colorado Rockies won their home opener 1-0 over the Washington Nationals.

Kris Bryant drove in the only run with a single in the fifth after Ezequiel Tovar doubled when right fielder Lane Thomas lost the ball in the sun.

It was an efficient bounce-back performance from Nationals starter Josiah Gray, who allowed one run over six innings against Colorado. In his first start, Gray surrendered five runs over five innings in a loss to Atlanta.

The Nationals have lost four straight.