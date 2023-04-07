Ecstatic Rockies' fans celebrate season home opener

DENVER — DENVER — The excitement Rockies' fans felt Thursday at the season home opener was palpable.

You could hear cheering from miles away, with smiles all across fans' faces.

Purple was sprawled throughout Downtown Denver on the big day as fans packed into Coors Field. For some of those fans, Thursday's home opener was a new tradition.

"Oh, it's home opener Rockies. We're excited to be down here," said Bill Preussner, who took his son Jacob to the opener for the first time ever.

"It's our first home home opening game, and we're excited for it to get a win," he said. "Just glad to be here, not in school"

Then there were those who made a full day out of cheering on the Rockies.

"It's a tradition we get here the night before we set everything up. We do a little bar hopping. We sleep in the camper, wake up at nine. Ready to go," said Mike Blowmeyer.

For nearly 20 years, Mike and his friends have claimed a parking lot right across the street from Coors Field and made their own party.



"I love baseball, and I love having a party. I love having friends. I think it's kind of the first day of summer for a lot of people. And we just enjoy drinking beer and having fun," said Blowmeyer.

Meantime, others have made a tradition out of what they look like on the big day.

"They call me the 'Mile High Mohawk', I've been doing it for like 12 years and just love it's my way of showing my Rockies pride spirit," said Joshua Pugh.

Although fans celebrate differently, they've all got one thing in common. "Go Rockies. Let's get a win," said Preussner.

They want to have a good time, enjoy some baseball, and get a win.

The Rockies won their home opener 1-0.