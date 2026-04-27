Dollander leads Rockies to 3-0 win in nightcap for series sweep, dealing Mets 15th loss in 17 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chase Dollander held the Mets to five hits over seven innings in his first start this year, and the Colorado Rockies beat New York 3-0 in a doubleheader nightcap Sunday to complete a three-game sweep that sent the spiraling Mets to their 15th loss in 17 games.

Hunter Goodman hit a two-run homer that helped chase Kodai Senga in the third.

Colorado, which won Sunday's opener 3-1, swept a series from the Mets for the first time since 2018. The Rockies have two sweeps in their first nine series this season, also taking three games against Houston from April 6-8. They swept one of 52 series last year, three games at Miami from June 2-4.

New York, which has the major leagues' highest payroll, dropped to 9-19 and is 47-74 dating to mid-June last year. The Mets had just 10 hits in the doubleheader, were shut out for the fifth time and were dealt their fourth series sweep this season.

Many fans in the announced crowd of 38,155 left after the Rockies took a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

Dollander (3-2), who had pitched mostly in bulk relief following an opener, set career highs for innings and pitches (105) while striking out seven and walking two. Zach Agnos pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Troy Johnston, who homered in the opener, had an RBI single in the second and Goodman hit his seventh homer of the season in the third.

Pitching on eight days' rest, Senga (0-4) allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings as his ERA rose to 9.00. He has allowed five homers in 20 innings.

Carl Edwards Jr. pitched 3 1/3 hitless innings in his debut for the Mets, his ninth big league team.

Umpire Louie Krupa worked his first major league game behind the plate after making his debut Friday at second base. Only one of four ABS challenges was successful.

Up Next

Rockies: Cincinnati RHP Chase Burns (2-1, 2.57) starts a series opener against visiting Colorado.

Mets: RHP Clay Holmes (2-2, 2.10) starts Tuesday’s series opener against Washington and RHP Zack Littell (0-3, 7.56), the Mets first game against an NL East rival.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

