Denver Broncos sign new five-year contract with head coach Sean Payton

ENGELWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed a new five-year contract with head coach Sean Payton, the franchise announced Thursday morning. Broncos Owner and CEO Greg Penner said this secures Payton through the 2030 season.

"Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations," Penner said. "We're thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos."

Broncos owner Greg Penner backed Payton after playoff heartbreak last season when quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle and the team fell 10-7 loss against the New England Patriots in the AFC championship with backup QB Jarrett Stidham. Payton's fourth-down gamble ahead of a blizzard was called into question for derailing the team's Super Bowl dreams.

The franchise pointed to Thursday, though, how Payton led the team to their first AFC West title in 10 years in 2025. The Broncos tied a franchise record with 14 wins in the regular season last season with an 11-game winning streak, reestablishing a strong homefield advantage, going 9-2 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos also had six All-Pro players under Payton's reign.

He joined the Broncos in 2023 after spending 15 seasons as head coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2021. There, he led the Saints to seven NFC south Division titles and a 2009 Super Bowl win.

Before that, Payton was an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach with the Dallas Cowboys for four years. He coached quarterbacks and was offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

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