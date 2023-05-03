Díaz, Tovar homer, Rockies beat Brewers, 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz homered and drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2.

Rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar hit his first major league home run for Colorado, which has won its last two home games after dropping seven straight at Coors Field.

C.J. Cron led off the eighth with a double off Peter Strzelecki and Díaz singled to bring home pinch-runner Yonathan Daza.

Justin Lawrence worked a scoreless eighth and Pierce Johnson handled the ninth for his fourth save.