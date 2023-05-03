Watch Now
Díaz, Tovar homer, Rockies beat Brewers, 3-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz follows the flight of his RBI-single to drive in the go-ahead run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:38 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 23:38:06-04

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz homered and drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2.

Rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar hit his first major league home run for Colorado, which has won its last two home games after dropping seven straight at Coors Field.

C.J. Cron led off the eighth with a double off Peter Strzelecki and Díaz singled to bring home pinch-runner Yonathan Daza.

Justin Lawrence worked a scoreless eighth and Pierce Johnson handled the ninth for his fourth save.

