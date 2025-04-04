Could the Rockies bring in torpedo bats? It's only a matter of time | Denver7 Sports

DENVER — The torpedo bat has taken Major League Baseball by storm in the first week of the season.

Right now, players on 15 different teams are using them. As far as we know, the Rockies are not one of them, but they will be. It's only a matter of time.

The Rockies have started the season 1-5. They have three home runs in the first six games — compare that to the Yankees with 19 homers and the Dodgers with 18.

The Rockies are the worst team in baseball with over 11 strikeouts a game while scoring two runs a game. You can't get any worse than the worst. So, look for some of the Rockies to start trying out the torpedo bats ASAP because whatever bats they are using right now aren't working.

We saw Alec Bohm of the Phillies use the torpedo bat in the series against the Rockies, and we'll see them at Coors Field for the team's home opener since a few of the A's players are using them.

It just makes sense. If the data shows a player gets more hits with the mid-barrel of the bat than they do with the end of the bat, then the torpedo bat should make a positive difference.

It's a legal bat that has more mass in the middle of it instead of at the end of it, and it's not really new. Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees used one last year, along with some players on the Cubs. But when multiple Yankees players blasted 19 homers in the first week using torpedo bats, they went viral.

So, every team will be using them soon. That includes any team on any level that uses wood bats. From youth baseball to high school and college, as well. My son, Bryce, plays college baseball in Louisiana, and his Colorado summer league is a wooden bat league. So he already texted me last week saying, "Hey Dad, did you see these torpedo bats?"

The bats are available to the public at Dick's Sporting Goods and other sporting goods stores across the state. Marucci and Victus offer torpedo bats starting at $169.99.