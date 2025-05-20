Colorado man hit in the eye by foul ball sues Rockies — in part blaming team’s poor performance

A Parker man this week sued the Colorado Rockies for negligence after he was struck in the face with a foul ball while sitting in a Coors Field luxury box — in part blaming the team’s poor performance for the injury.

Timothy Roeckel suffered “catastrophic and permanent injuries” when he was hit in the face and right eye by a foul ball during the Rockies’ July 16, 2023, game against the New York Yankees, attorneys for Denver firm Nielsen Weisz wrote in the lawsuit filed Monday in Denver District Court.

He was a guest of the box owner and did not pay for a ticket.

The foul ball was hit by a Rockies batter in the bottom of the first inning, and Roeckel couldn’t see it coming because of “architectural elements including the ceiling of the luxury box and the overhang of the stadium’s bleacher seats,” the lawsuit states.

“It was not physically possible for (Roeckel) to see the foul ball from the seat in question,” his attorneys wrote.

