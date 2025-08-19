Bernabel's walk-off single helps Rockies beat Dodgers, ending 10-game losing streak to Los Angeles

DENVER (AP) — Warming Bernabel lined a game-winning single in the ninth inning as the Colorado Rockies snapped a 10-game skid against the Dodgers by rallying to beat Los Angeles 4-3 on Monday night.

Ezequiel Tovar started a one-out rally with a bloop double that a charging Teoscar Hernández couldn't corral. Bernabel followed by sending a cutter from Justin Wrobleski (4-5) up the middle to bring home Tovar.

Tovar tied the game in the seventh with a solo homer.

The Rockies extended their win streak to four games. At 36-89, Colorado needs to win six of its final 37 games to steer clear of the 2024 Chicago White Sox's modern record of 121 losses.

THE ROCKIES!!!! Warming Bernabel knocks in Tovar for the walk off victory at Coors Field. #Rockies have own 4 in a row and 6 of their last 7. @DenverChannel https://t.co/D1hHfIlBYv — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) August 19, 2025

Victor Vodnik (4-3) pitched a perfect ninth, including a strikeout of Dalton Rushing with Shohei Ohtani on deck.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto surrendered leads on two occasions in a no-decision where he allowed three runs over seven innings and struck out six.

In the third, Ryan Ritter tied the game on a two-run single. Tovar later came through by lining a fastball from Yamamoto over the fence in right-center.

Ohtani had two hits, including a single in the second that had an exit velocity of 106.5 mph and nearly hit Kyle Freeland in the head.

Freeland left in the top of the fifth due to a blister on his left middle finger. He allowed two runs while striking out five.

Key moment

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman nearly hit a homer in the sixth to left but it hooked foul.

Key stat

The Dodgers are 6-1 against Colorado and need one more victory to secure a season series win over the Rockies for an eighth consecutive year.

Up next

Rockies lefty Austin Gomber (0-6, 6.75 ERA) makes his 12th start Tuesday. The Dodgers will throw righty Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 3.86).

