Clayton Kershaw takes no-hitter into 6th, J.D. Martinez hits 300th homer, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-0

DENVER (AP) — Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez homered twice to reach 300 for his career, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0.

Kershaw gave up one hit and faced the minimum in six innings, throwing only 79 pitches. He struck out two as he improved to 10-4.

Kershaw pitched his only no-hitter on June 18, 2014, also against Colorado at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw erased the only two baserunners he allowed on a walk and a pickoff.

Martinez hit a two-run homer in the third and led off the sixth with his 300th longball. He has 18 this season.