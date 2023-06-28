Watch Now
Clayton Kershaw takes no-hitter into 6th, J.D. Martinez hits 300th homer, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-0

David Zalubowski/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jun 27, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez homered twice to reach 300 for his career, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0.

Kershaw gave up one hit and faced the minimum in six innings, throwing only 79 pitches. He struck out two as he improved to 10-4.

Kershaw pitched his only no-hitter on June 18, 2014, also against Colorado at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw erased the only two baserunners he allowed on a walk and a pickoff.

Martinez hit a two-run homer in the third and led off the sixth with his 300th longball. He has 18 this season.

