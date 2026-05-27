Betts blasts 2 homers and drives in 5 as the Dodgers crush the Rockies 15-6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts homered twice, driving in five runs, and Kiké Hernández, Andy Pages and Will Smith went deep as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Colorado Rockies 15-6 on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers' 15 runs tied a season high. They pounded out 17 hits and limited the Rockies to four until the ninth. That's when Colorado scored five runs and had eight hits off position player Miguel Rojas, who came in to pitch.

Shohei Ohtani was left out of the offensive onslaught. The two-way superstar was 0 for 2 with a run scored. He was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in the fourth and left the game in the fifth after grounding out.

Betts got the home run derby going in the bottom of the first with a two-run, two-out shot off Freeland (1-6). The shortstop danced around second base and pumped his fist in a release of the offensive frustration he had been feeling while batting .165.

Manager Dave Roberts had dropped Betts to fourth from second in the order.

The Rockies closed to 2-1 on Hunter Goodman's homer on Eric Lauer's first pitch of the second. Catcher Brett Sullivan, who pitched the ninth, homered off Rojas and Kyle Karros, the son of former Dodger Eric Karros, added a three-run shot.

It was all Dodgers after that.

Lauer (2-5) got the win in his Dodgers debut.

Hernández led off the third with his first homer of the season a night after making his season debut. He missed the first 53 games while recovering from offseason left elbow surgery. Hernández left the game with a left oblique strain in the fifth.

Pages added a 418-foot shot — the longest homer of the game — to left-center, extending the lead to 4-1. The center fielder tied his career high with four hits.

The Dodgers tacked on four more runs in the fourth. Rojas scored on a wild pitch by Freeland, Pages had a two-run double and he scored on Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly that made it 8-1.

In the fifth, the Dodgers got two more runs on Rojas' RBI double and defensive replacement Hyeseong Kim's sacrifice fly off Agnos.

Betts powered a five-run sixth with a three-run shot to center. Smith added a two-run homer that pushed Dodgers' lead to 15-1.

Rojas pitched the ninth in his 10th career mound appearance and second this season.

Up next

In an all-Japanese series finale, Colorado RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.86 ERA) starts Wednesday against Dodgers RHP Shohei Ohtani (4-2, 0.73).

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