Baez, Marisnick hit grand slams, Tigers go deep 5 times to beat Rockies 14-9

DENVER (AP) — Javier Baez and Jake Marisnick each hit a grand slam and the Detroit Tigers hit five home runs overall to beat the Colorado Rockies 14-9.

The win clinched the three-game series for the Tigers and gave them their 10th victory in their past 17 games after starting the season 27-39.

The five home runs matched the team’s total from its previous four games combined and brought in all 14 runs.

Kerry Carpenter, Jake Rogers and Spencer Torkelson also homered for the Tigers.

Torkelson’s two-run shot to left in the seventh inning was his team-leading 12th homer of the season and his fourth in the past five games.