Record crowd packs Blue Arena as Eagles notch 153rd straight sellout

LOVELAND, Colo. — The electric energy of a record-breaking crowd filled Loveland’s Blue Arena on Wednesday evening, as fans from Northern Colorado and beyond flocked to witness the Eagles hockey team notch their 153rd consecutive sellout—a celebration complete with $1 hot dogs and family-friendly fun for all ages.

Brian Kotman and his son Braydon waited for the doors to open, eager for the game.

"Local event. Kid-friendly. Love taking my kid here. Great atmosphere," Kotman said.

Mike Castellucci

David Hickle, a firefighter in Greeley, also attended the game.

"It's something for the family to do, community involvement. I pride myself on going to the Eagles games," Hickle said.

In addition to locals, the event also drew fans from out of state.

Mike Castellucci

Dennis Eagan and his son Matthew traveled from Oklahoma City for a spring break trip, spending the day at Rocky Mountain National Park before the game.

Wearing an Oklahoma City Blazers jersey, Eagan stood out in the crowd.

"We haven't had a home team since 2009, so we have to make road trips," Eagan said.

Adding to the night’s entertainment, the game featured performances by the Jr. Eagle Chick cheerleaders, who danced after goals and during breaks.

Mike Castellucci

Managing the group, Rese Trevena oversees children as young as 5-year-old Joselyn.

"We get two games out of the year, we do a winter one and a spring one. We have one big practice where they learn the dance, and then we send out a video where they can learn from that, and then they come to the game and perform it," Trevena said.

To capture the excitement of the participants, Joselyn explained how most people felt at the game tonight.

"It was like dancing," Joselyn said.