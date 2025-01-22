Pete Sterbick resigns as Colorado School of Mines head football coach after two seasons at the helm

GOLDEN, Colo. — After two seasons at the helm, Pete Sterbick has resigned as head coach of the Colorado School of Mines football team.

Sterbick is heading north to serve as offensive coordinator at Montana State, according to Montana Sports.

"I would like to thank Pete Sterbick for serving first as our offensive coordinator and then as our head coach for the past six years," said Director of Athletics David Hansburg in a statement. "Pete's contributions have been invaluable to Mines Football. We wish him and his family all the best. Mines Football has developed an unrivaled culture that each coach and player has added to over the years. We look forward to finding our next head coach who will add to that tradition."

Sterbick served as the Orediggers' offensive coordinator for four years before being promoted to head coach. He was 22-4 during his time as head coach and led the Orediggers to their second consecutive Division II national championship game appearance in 2023.

In 2023, he was named AFCA Regional Head Coach of the Year and NFFCC Colorado Coach of the Year.

College Sports Colorado School of Mines Football once again stuns with iconic roster photos Sydney Isenberg

The Orediggers posted an 8-3 record this past fall and missed the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in a non-pandemic year since 2017, according to our partners at The Denver Post.

"I have loved being at Mines for the past six years, this is truly an incredible place," Sterbick said in a statement. "The players here make being the head coach at Mines special, and I know whoever is hired as the next head coach will do a great job leading them."

Special teams coordinator and running backs coach Yon Boon will serve as interim head coach.

This is the second time in three years the Orediggers have searched for a new head football coach, according to The Denver Post.