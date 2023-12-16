Watch Now
Mines football blown out in D-II title game for second straight year, loses to Harding 38-7

Colorado School of Mines football, which entered Saturday's D-II national championship undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country, was beaten handily in the title game for a second consecutive year.

The Orediggers lost to No. 2-ranked Harding University, 38-7 in McKinney, Texas.

Mines struck first with a two-yard Noah Roper touchdown catch early in the first quarter, but that was all she wrote for the Mines offense on the scoreboard.

Harding ran for over 500 yards in the contest, led by Blake Delacruz with 212 yards on 27 carries and Braden Jay with 161 yards on 11 carries, including a 73-yard scamper.

Roland Wallace hauled in the Bisons' only two passing attempts of the day.

Max McLeod was the star for Mines, grabbing 14 passes for 153 yards.

Mines advanced to the title game in 2022 before losing to Ferris State, 41-14.

Take a look at the stats here.

