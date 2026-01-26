US names 232-athlete roster for Milan Cortina Olympics, led by five-timers including Vonn, Humphries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. team released its 232-athlete roster for the Milan Cortina Olympics on Monday and it includes Lindsey Vonn and bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, who are among the seven Americans making their fifth trip to the games.

Other five-timers are hockey player Hilary Knight, figure skater Evan Bates and snowboarders Faye Thelen and Nick Baumgartner.

Meyers Taylor leads a group of 33 returning medalists. She has won three silver medals and two bronze while Humphries has taken three gold. Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim have two golds each.

The team consists of 117 men and 115 women ranging in age from 15 (freeskier Abby Winterberger) to 54 (curler Rich Ruohonen).

The opening ceremony is set for Feb. 6 in Milan, with some competition beginning Feb. 4.

These will be the most spread-out Olympics in history, with Milan serving as a home base for hockey, figure skating and speedskating and Cortina and a handful of other mountain clusters hosting skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, sliding sports and the new Olympic sport of ski mountaineering. ___

