Less than 100 days away from the Paris Olympic Games, an athlete encourages others

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We are now less than 100 days from the Paris Olympic Games.

In Colorado Springs, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is getting ready to celebrate.

They hosted several events Sunday, including Olympic Memorabilia and U.S. Olympic Athlete Kara Winger. Winger has competed in four different Olympic Games for Track and Field events, including javelin throwing.

"Nobody has ever picked up a javelin before, but this is my life, right? But it's everyone's first experience with it. The magic of the Olympics and Paralympics to me is that if you look close enough there's a niche sport for everyone," she said.

Winger spent the day speaking with adults and kids alike about her experiences in the games, even showing them the correct form to use when throwing a javelin.

"Your passion might be around the corner and if you can immerse yourself in all the opportunities there are to super nerd out on something you've never heard of, you're going to be that much more invested in Team USA in Paris and cheering everybody on," she said.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is going to hold more events and chances to meet athletes leading up to the Paris games. A spokesperson from the museum said since the time zone difference in Paris works in our favor, they will show the broadcast in screens all around the museum.