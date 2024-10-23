Watch: Nuggets mascot Rocky nails the weather and traffic report during visit to Denver7 Mornings

DENVER — You may know him from the high-flying stunts, acrobatics and natural ability to hype up Denver Nuggets fans at Ball Arena.

But Rocky, widely regarded as on of the NBA's top mascots, is more than just a pretty face.

Denver7

He does the weather and traffic, too! With a little help from Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and traffic expert Jayson Luber, of course.

Denver7 Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky with Denver7's Jayson Luber during a traffic report on Oct. 23, 2024.

Rocky paid a visit to the new Denver7 studio Wednesday morning ahead of the team's home opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Denver7 Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky with Denver7's Lisa Hidalgo during a traffic report on Oct. 23, 2024.

He'll be at the top of his game Thursday night, but he was all thumbs in front of the green screen this time around.

Watch how he kicked off the Wednesday morning forecast with Lisa Hidalgo with a... bang... in the video below:

Come back soon Rocky and give your weathercasting career another go! Denver7 would love to have you back.

Catch more of Rocky's antics on live television Wednesday morning in the video player below:

Nuggets mascot Rocky does the weather with Lisa Hidalgo

Tipoff for Thursday's game is at 8 p.m. You can watch Rocky and the whole starting lineup on TNT. Denver7 Sports will have highlights and reaction on Denver7 News at 10 p.m. Thursday.