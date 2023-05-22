Up 3-0, here's just how likely it is the Nuggets advance to their first-ever Finals

DENVER — The Nuggets are on the brink of the first NBA Finals appearance in the history of the franchise, up 3-0 on their longtime postseason rival in the Los Angeles Lakers.

So, is the series all but over?

With one of the greatest players of all time on the opposing side in LeBron James, nothing is certain. But history is overwhelmingly on Denver's side – and the trend is doubly bad for the Lakers specifically.



No team has ever come back from down 3-0 in a postseason series. Teams in a 3-0 hole are 0-149 all-time in those instances.

The Lakers, though, haven't even won a game when trailing 3-0. In fact, their eight losses in those games is the most without a win in league history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

This is the 1st time since 2013 the Lakers are down 3-0 in a playoff series.



The Lakers have never even won a playoff game after going down 3-0, let alone win a series.



Their 0-8 record is the most losses without a win in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/nql2tvsptW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2023

In 2016, James and the Cleveland Cavaliers mounted the only NBA Finals comeback after falling into a 3-1 series deficit.

James-led teams, however, have been swept twice in three instances when down 3-0.