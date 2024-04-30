Ahead of game against Denver, Timberwolves coach to have surgery after sideline collision, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves will enter their second round playoff series against defending champion Denver with an unsettled bench because coach Chris Finch will be recovering from knee surgery.

Finch was hurt in a sideline collision with Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley. He will have his ruptured right patellar tendon repaired Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the plan.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet made the details public.

Game 1 is Saturday in Denver.

The Timberwolves swept Phoenix in the first round.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

• Game 1: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 2: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Monday, May 6 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 3: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 4: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD) *

• Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) *

• Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

* if necessary

