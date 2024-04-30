Murray's go-ahead bucket lifts Nuggets past Lakers in Game 5; Denver advances to West semis

DENVER — Jamal Murray’s 32 points – including the go-ahead basket in the final seconds – lifted the Denver Nuggets over the Los Angeles Lakers in a back-and-forth Game 5 Monday night at Ball Arena, and the Nuggets are headed to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray, who was a game-time decision with a left calf strain, hit a 14-foot pull-up jump shot with four seconds to go to put Denver up 108-106. Murray’s 32 points led all scorers.

"The kid's a warrior," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said of Murray after the game.

PLAYOFF. JAMAL. MURRAY.



Game 5 saw eight lead changes and six ties in the fourth quarter alone.

Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points, 20 rebounds and 9 assists for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Lebron James had 31 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds for LA. Anthony Davis scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Denver shot just nine free throws in the game, hitting eight of them. The Lakers shot 27 free throws, missing nine, including several untimely second-half misses.

Denver trailed at halftime for the fifth consecutive contest, thanks in part to nine first-half turnovers. For the first time in the series, though, the Nuggets led after the first quarter and never trailed by double-digits in the game.

Both teams battled the injury bug Monday night. Murray, of course, did yeoman's work in the win despite playing through a calf injury. Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed part of the game after rolling his ankle in the first quarter. For the Lakers, Davis appeared to injure his shoulder in the second half and was in visible discomfort.

The Nuggets will play the No. 3-seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals after Minnesota swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Game 1 will be played on Saturday at Ball Arena, with time and TV information to be determined as of Monday night.

This story will be updated.