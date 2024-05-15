This Nuggets fan predicted Denver’s 15-point Game 5 win during a live pregame interview on Denver7

DENVER — If you’re a die-hard Denver Nuggets fan named Pamela with a slick Nuggets NBA Champions cowgirl hat, I’d like to talk to you about my next stock investments.

Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant interviewed a pair of Nuggets fans – Pamela and Nancy – getting ready for Game 5 of the Nuggets’ Western Conference Semifinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves outside Ball Arena Tuesday.

Grant asked the two women if the Nuggets would pull off a third consecutive win. Pamela’s answer was a stroke of fortune-telling genius:

“Absolutely, big time. I’m predicting by 15,” she said with confidence.

The defending champs would win Game 5, 112-97. Nikola Jokić scored 40 points in a dominant performance. You can read a game recap here. Game 6 is Thursday night in Minnesota.

Pamela has been a Nuggets fan "forever." She told us she's been coming to games since her now 42- and 38-year-old children were small.

Cowgirl hats-off to you, Pamela the Nuggets fan!

Denver Nuggets Jokić’s hilarious take on his dunks against T-Wolves: ‘I’m a freak of nature’ Landon Haaf

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (6:30 p.m., ESPN) Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

* if necessary