Jokić's 40-point masterclass propels Nuggets to Game 5 win, 3-2 series lead

DENVER — The NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year was no match for its Most Valuable Player Tuesday night in Denver.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić torched Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert, pouring in 40 points – including 35 through three quarters – 13 assists and 7 rebounds en route to a 112-97 Nuggets win in Game 5.

Jokić shot 15-of-22 from the field, while the Nuggets as a team shot 55% on another efficient night against a Timberwolves defense that ranked No. 1 in the NBA during the regular season.

Aaron Gordon added 18 points and 10 boards for Denver. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 16, including four 3-pointers.

A six-point halftime lead for the Nuggets quickly turned into a two-point deficit in the opening minutes of the third, before Denver went on a 23-8 run to take control of the game. The Denver lead ballooned to as much as 18 in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Timberwolves with 23 points. Minnesota star Anthony Edwards added 18 on a pedestrian 5-of-15 shooting.

Minnesota has now lost three straight games for the first time all year.

NBA history is on Denver’s side with Tuesday’s outcome. Teams that hold a 3-2 series lead have gone on to win the series 84% of the time (292 out of 347), according to Land of Basketball.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

* if necessary