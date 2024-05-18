Nuggets-Wolves Game 7 game time, TV info: How to watch on Sunday

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will decide their back-and-forth Western Conference Semifinals series in a winner-take-all Game 7 Sunday night.

With the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers Game 6 outcome decided – the series is headed to a Game 7 – we now know Nuggets-Wolves Game 7 will be played at 6 p.m. MT and be broadcast on TNT.

The Nuggets-Wolves series has taken fans on a proverbial rollercoaster. Minnesota won the first two games in Denver before the Nuggets won three in a row – including two in Minneapolis.

In Game 6, the Timberwolves handed the Nuggets their worst playoff loss in franchise history in a 45-point drubbing that included runs of 20 and 24 consecutive Minnesota points in the first and fourth quarters, respectively.

“They beat our ass,” Nuggets star and reigning NBA MVP told reporters after the game. “They were better than us in every segment of the game and we need to accept it.”

Game 7 offers the Nuggets a chance to rebound the way they did following a 26-point shellacking they took in Game 3. Denver won Game 4 by 27 points on Minnesota’s home floor.

Here’s a look at the 2024 west semis series thus far:



Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90

Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97

Game 6: Timberwolves 115, Nuggets 70

Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (1:30 p.m., Denver7)

Sunday will mark the Nuggets’ first Game 7 since the 2020 “bubble” postseason, when they went seven games in each of the first two rounds before losing in the conference finals. Denver dominated the 2023 playoffs en route to its first NBA title, winning its four playoff series 4-1, 4-2, 4-0 and 4-1.

The winner of Nuggets-Wolves will play the winner of the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder series. The Mavs lead that series 3-2, with Game 6 Saturday night in Dallas. Game 7 would be Tuesday.