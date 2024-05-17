Watch Now
Timberwolves steamroll Nuggets, 115-70, to force Game 7 in west semis

Minnesota went on a 20-0 run in the first quarter and never looked back.
Abbie Parr/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts toward a referee during the first half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 8:57 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 23:06:26-04

The Minnesota Timberwolves walloped the Denver Nuggets Thursday night in Minneapolis in a contest that was only competitive for about three minutes of game play.

The Nuggets lost Game 6, 115-70, in Denver's worst playoff loss of all time and one of the most lopsided postseason games in NBA history*. They trailed by as much as 50 points in the fourth quarter.

Denver jumped out to a quick, 9-2 start in the opening minutes. But Minnesota’s response was thorough and resounding, as it went on a 20-0 first-quarter run and never looked back.

Up 25 after three quarters, Minnesota went on another 24-0 run in the fourth just for grins. They shot

The Nuggets struggled mightily shooting the basketball, making just 30% of their shots on the night, including a dismal 19.4% from 3-point range. Their struggles were perhaps even greater on the glass and near the basket, getting out-rebounded 62-43 and giving up 46 points in the paint.

Anthony Edwards led the way for Minnesota with 27 points in 34 minutes. Nikola Jokic put up a quiet 22 for the Nuggets. Denver’s bench didn’t record a single point until the fourth quarter.

Game 7 is Saturday night at Ball Arena in Denver. It will mark the first Game 7 for Denver since the 2020 postseason.

*Fun fact: The Nuggets own the most lopsided playoff victory in league history. They beat the Hornets by 58 – 121-63 – back in 2009.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

  • Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99
  • Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80
  • Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90
  • Game 4: Nuggets 105, Timberwolves 107
  • Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97
  • Game 6: Timberwolves 115, Nuggets 70
  • Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *
Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018