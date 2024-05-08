Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić wins NBA MVP, his third in four years

DENVER — Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokić on Wednesday was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, his third MVP award in four seasons as his dominance of the league continues.

Jokić averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9 assists for the Nuggets this season, good for 10th, 4th and 3rd in the NBA, respectively. Denver would tie for the best record in the Western Conference, despite point guard Jamal Murray missing 23 games.

The 29-year-old Serbian passed NBA greats Jason Kidd and Lebron James in triple-doubles this season, moving into fourth-most all-time with 130. He also became the youngest player in league history to record at least 13,000 points, 6,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were the other finalists for the award. The MVP is awarded based on performance during the regular season.

Jokić won his first MVP in 2020-21, when he earned 91 of the 100 first-place votes for the award. He earned a second straight MVP honor in 2021-22, earning 65 first-place votes. Joel Embiid finished second in the voting in both years.

Embiid won the award last year, with Jokic finishing in second.

As Jokić is crowned with the league’s highest individual honor again, the defending-champion Nuggets find themselves in a precarious situation in the postseason. Denver lost both home games to start its series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, falling into a 2-0 hole that only 7% of teams have climbed out of in NBA playoff history.

Game 3 of the series is Friday in Minneapolis.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

Game 3: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN) Game 4: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (6 p.m. MST on TNT)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (6 p.m. MST on TNT) Game 5: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD) *

Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD) * Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) *

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) * Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

* if necessary