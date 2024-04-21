Watch Now
Nikola Jokic pulled up to Game 1 looking like Gru from ‘Despicable Me’ after appearing in trailer

Jokic also made a cameo in a "Despicable Me 4" trailer that dropped earlier Saturday.
The excitement surrounding the Denver Nuggets' first round of the NBA playoffs is extending far beyond the court.
Posted at 6:28 PM, Apr 20, 2024
Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic set the internet ablaze with his pregame fit Saturday night ahead of Game 1 of his team’s first-round series against the Lakers.

Jokic channeled Despicable Me villain Gru for his arrival at Ball Arena. Even the Nuggets’ social media team gave a nod to the resemblance.

“Going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?,” the team posted to X, in reference to the animated villain’s plot in the first Despicable Me film.

This likely was no accident.

Jokic makes a cameo in a Despicable Me 4 trailer that dropped earlier Saturday. In the clip, Jokic says the minions – Gru’s army of small, yellow helpers in the film – say he looks like Gru in a gray suit, and that “they won’t leave me alone.”

Check out the trailer below:

Denver Nuggets

Nick Rothschild
9:08 PM, Apr 19, 2024

Denver Nuggets first-round schedule

Here's a look at how you can watch all of Denver's first-round playoff games against Los Angeles (all times MT):

  • Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (6:30 p.m., Denver7)
  • Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (8 p.m., TNT)
  • Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (8 p.m., TNT)
  • Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (6:30 p.m., Denver7)
  • Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)* - if necessary
  • Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)* - if necessary
  • Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)* - if necessary
Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018