Nikola Jokic pulled up to Game 1 looking like Gru from ‘Despicable Me’ after appearing in trailer

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic set the internet ablaze with his pregame fit Saturday night ahead of Game 1 of his team’s first-round series against the Lakers.

Jokic channeled Despicable Me villain Gru for his arrival at Ball Arena. Even the Nuggets’ social media team gave a nod to the resemblance.

“Going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?,” the team posted to X, in reference to the animated villain’s plot in the first Despicable Me film.

Going to play basketball or going to steal the moon? pic.twitter.com/AeGmprCMhX — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 20, 2024

Jokić pulled up looking like Gru from Despicable Me 😂🔥



(via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/4hsKA71G8R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2024

This likely was no accident.

Jokic makes a cameo in a Despicable Me 4 trailer that dropped earlier Saturday. In the clip, Jokic says the minions – Gru’s army of small, yellow helpers in the film – say he looks like Gru in a gray suit, and that “they won’t leave me alone.”

Check out the trailer below:

Denver Nuggets Click here for a preview of the first-round series between Denver and LA Nick Rothschild

Denver Nuggets first-round schedule

Here's a look at how you can watch all of Denver's first-round playoff games against Los Angeles (all times MT):

